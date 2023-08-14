(Video) Jesse Lingard could sign short-term deal with surprise Premier League club

Jesse Lingard is training with West Ham United.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claims the former Manchester United midfielder is spending some time with the Hammers in order to keep his fitness levels up ahead of the new season.

Having opted to join Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal last summer, Lingard, 30, now a free agent, is thought to be weighing up his options as he looks for a new club.

And according to these most recent reports, despite snubbing a move to East London this time last year, Lingard could finally be set to join the Hammers on a short-term deal.

