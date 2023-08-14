Video: Sadio Mane scores on his Saudi League debut against Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane has scored on his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr against Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq inside the first four minutes of the match.

Al Nassr are one of the favourites to win the Saudi League this season and it has got off to a positive start

Within the first four minutes of the game, Al Nassr produced a counter-attack which was finished off by Mane on his league debut. The former Liverpool star is expected to have a big impact in the Middle East and already has his first goal in the bag.