West Ham set to target Chelsea midfielder if Paqueta leaves

West Ham United are reportedly set to target Conor Gallagher if Lucas Paqueta leaves the club amid strong interest from Manchester City.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims David Moyes remains a big fan of Chelsea’s number 23 and could look to sign him if Paqueta moves on.

Subject to an opening £70 million offer from Manchester City, Paqueta, 25, is a leading contender to become Pep Guardiola’s second summer signing.

However, after rejecting their Premier League rivals’ verbal offer, it is fair to say the Hammers’ preference would be to keep hold of the Brazil international. That could change if last season’s treble-winners return with an improved offer and one that is just simply too good to turn down though.

And should that be the case before next month’s deadline, although Manchester United’s Scott McTominay remains an option to replace Paqueta, so does Chelsea’s Gallagher.

The Englishman is thought to prefer to stay with the Blues and fight for his place, and following a decent opening performance against Liverpool on Sunday, keeping hold of the 23-year-old may also be Mauricio Pochettino’s preference.

Nevertheless,with two weeks still left in the summer window, a lot can change, and should Paqueta depart the London Stadium, Gallagher could be one to watch.