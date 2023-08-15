Wilfried Gnonto’s future at national team squad is in jeopardy after his favourite coach Roberto Mancini left the Italian squad for Saudi Arabia.

It was Mancini the manager who gave Gnonto his national team debut which earned him Leeds United move last summer.

Now that Mancini is gone, Gnonto’s future might be in balance after the youngster has refused to play for the Yorkshire club in Championship.

The 19-year-old is seeking top-flight football and is keen on joining Everton before deadline day Gnonto took to social media to pay tribute to Mancini after the news broke.

“Thank you for everything you have done for me,” Gnonto wrote on Instagram. “For giving me the opportunity to achieve my biggest dream and for always believing in me. I’m forever grateful.”

Leeds has been adamant in its approach thus far, assuring Gnonto that he would not—under any circumstances—be sold this summer.