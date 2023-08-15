Another Man United goalkeeper leaves club this summer as upheaval continues

It’s certainly been a summer of upheaval for Man United even without takeover issues not being resolved, as Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team have worked hard to ensure that the first-team squad have evolved sufficiently well to move forward from their performances during the 2022/23 season.

Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojland and Andre Onana have all been secured, and the latter’s arrival coincided with the departure of stalwart, David De Gea.

The Spaniard, who clearly wasn’t amenable to the idea of being a number two to Onana, is still without a club.

In an effort to further streamline staffing issues at the club, the Red Devils have also sold Matej Kovar to Bayer Leverkusen according to Sky Sports.

Kovar mainly played for the club’s youth and U23 teams, though the 23-year-old did apparently make the bench for United’s relatively recent Europa League game against Astana.

Though it’s hardly likely to register with United fans, the switch does mean that United are a little light in the goalkeeping department in terms of who might be coming through over the course of the next season or so, if not to challenge Onana, to at least provide a suitable alternative if ten Hag wants to give his No.1 some rest.

It will be interesting to see if the club replace Kovar from within or look to recruit from elsewhere over these next couple of weeks.