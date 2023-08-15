New Arsenal signing’s shirt number revealed by reliable journalist

Arsenal’s new goalkeeper David Raya should take the number 22 shirt once his loan transfer officially goes through.

That’s according to the reliable Arsenal journalist Charles Watts, with the reporter explaining that this move should be announced soon, despite some delay to finalising things.

Raya has impressed at Brentford and looks a fine signing to come in and provide competition to Aaron Ramsdale, or perhaps even replace him as Mikel Arteta’s number one.

It’s been a good summer for Arsenal with the arrival of Declan Rice in particular, while fans will also surely be excited by what Kai Havertz can bring to the team, though Jurrien Timber has already picked up a serious injury after just one Premier League game for the club.

Raya would be another top player who is proven at the highest level, so AFC supporters will no doubt hope this can be confirmed as soon as possible.

If anything, the Timber injury is a reminder of just how big a squad the big sides need at the highest level, so fans will no doubt hope this isn’t the last bit of business to give Arteta as many options as possible to choose from.