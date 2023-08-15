Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on key Arsenal transfer decisions following Jurrien Timber injury blow

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Arsenal’s plans following the blow of losing Jurrien Timber to what looks like a serious injury.

The Gunners will now explore the market for signings in defence, with Mikel Arteta set to be involved in trying to bring in cover for the injured Timber, according to Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Among those who’ve already been considered is Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, with Romano suggesting Arsenal are likely to try to bring in a ‘traditional’ centre-back, rather than another versatile player like Timber.

City will surely look to avoid selling another player to Arsenal after the impact Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko had at the Emirates Stadium last season, but this does seem like one saga that could be worth keeping an eye on.

Laporte is no longer a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side, so one imagines he’d be tempted by the prospect of joining Arsenal, where he could get the chance to play more for a team who have been very much on the up in the last year or so.

“The knee injury for Jurrien Timber is a serious problem for Arsenal, so we’ll have to see who could be on their list now. We wish the best to Timber, let’s hope it won’t be a long injury, but it looks like a significant one, so Arsenal will explore the market,” Romano said.

“Earlier in the summer, Arsenal looked at bringing in a ‘traditional’ centre-back, more than a versatile player like Timber, who can play everywhere in defence. One player they appreciate is Aymeric Laporte – the rumours are true in the sense that he is liked by Arsenal, but the problem is Manchester City don’t want to sell another player to Arsenal, they prefer another destination for him, so let’s see if Arsenal return for Laporte or if they try to replace Timber with a full-back instead. Internal discussions will take place on that, with Mikel Arteta involved.”

Romano added that Timber’s injury does not change anything on Kieran Tierney, who is still available this summer.

He added: “For now, my understanding is that there is no change on Kieran Tierney despite this news – the Scottish left-back remains available on the market but Arsenal insist on a permanent transfer rather than a loan deal.”