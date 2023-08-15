Arsenal considering transfer moves for Championship duo with Premier League experience

Arsenal are reportedly ready to turn to low-cost options to strengthen their depth in defence in the form of Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne.

The Gunners are keen on Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte, but it seems unlikely that Pep Guardiola will be ready to strengthen his rivals again, so alternatives are also being looked at, according to the Daily Express.

While Arsenal fans would surely rather see players like Cancelo or Laporte join, it does seem like it’s going to be hard to convince City to let more of their stars move to the Emirates Stadium.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko left Manchester for north London last summer, and it ended up turning Mikel Arteta’s side into serious title contenders.

Cancelo or Laporte would surely have a similar impact, but at the same time it’s clear City will likely have to find a solution for them as they’re not playing regularly at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker-Peters and Castagne were both relegated from the Premier League with their clubs last season, but their experience in the top flight could still make them useful squad players at Arsenal.