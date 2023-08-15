Not a week seems to go by at the moment without there being a new big-name signing for the Saudi Pro League, and this time Arsenal need to be wary of an approach.

The Gunners have had a magnificent summer transfer window, with the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all joining the club.

A potential knee injury for Timber could affect any further transfer business for the north Londoners, though that’s unlikely to deter the Saudi clubs.

Neymar Jr to Al Hilal, deal now signed! All documents are completed — and medical tests were also successfully passed earlier today ??? ?? Told Neymar is expected to travel to Saudi later this week, not on Tuesday per current plan. Deal sealed, Ney joins Saudi league. pic.twitter.com/HpmTfMrrot — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar, is the latest to sign on with Al Hilal, after missing out on Lionel Messi, making him their star signing of this window.

It’s a huge statement of intent after so many other high-profile captures, and goes to show that the Saudi Pro League, as Cristiano Ronaldo predicted, could go on to become one of the major leagues in world football.

At the current rate of spend, the 68th best league in the world, per Team Form, could be a top 10 league within the next few years.

With that in mind, a move for Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (h/t Daily Mirror), who was left out of Mikel Arteta’s line-up for the opening day win over Nottingham Forest, makes sense.

It isn’t clear if the Gunners are amendable to the idea but what is clear is that the wishes of the Pro League simply can’t be pushed aside or ignored as they are a serious threat to all European clubs now.