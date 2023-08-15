Chelsea to continue mega spending having activated Premier League star’s release clause

Chelsea are set to continue their huge spending this summer as the West London club have activated the £35m release clause in Michael Olise’s Crystal Palace contract.

That is according to The Athletic, who reports that Chelsea are now expected to complete the signing of the winger in the coming days, which follows the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British record of £115m – taking their outlay to more than £275m.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to be building a super squad of young talent at Stamford Bridge and Olise will be the next one added to the Blues options on the right wing.

The Crystal Palace star will not be able to make his debut until at least September as he is currently sidelined after tearing his hamstring at the Under-21 European Championship.

Olise has established himself as a very important player in Roy Hodgson’s team and enjoyed an outstanding year for Palace in 2022-23, winning the Player’s Player of the Season and the club’s Goal of the Season awards.

The 21-year-old will be looking to take the next step in his career at Stamford Bridge but has to work his way into the starting 11 first, as there is a lot of competition at the Blues.