Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is very happy with young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka despite the signing of Moises Caicedo and another likely deal in the form of Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column as he discussed Chelsea’s plans in midfield as they close in on adding Lavia alongside Caicedo.

It seems Chukwuemeka has done enough to impress Pochettino, so could still be in the Argentine’s plans despite so much competition for a place in the Chelsea starting XI now.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, is seemingly facing a less certain future at Stamford Bridge, with Romano suggesting he could still move this summer if the right offer comes in for him.

The England international previously had a hugely impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace, but the jury is still out if he’s quite good enough to play regularly for a club of Chelsea’s size and ambitions.

“Moises Caicedo is a new Chelsea player after an incredible saga and a long summer of Chelsea and Brighton negotiating, but now there’s also an important update on Romeo Lavia,” Romano said.

“Lavia has communicated in a very clear way to all parties involved – Chelsea, his agents, Southampton – that he wants to join Chelsea. The decision has been made, and so Chelsea and Southampton have been in contact during the night. The Blues want to make the deal happen this week, and today will be an important day.

“Despite two new arrivals in midfield, I see Carney Chukwuemeka staying at the club as Mauricio Pochettino is very happy with him. For Conor Gallagher, a move could be possible but it depends on the proposals they get.”