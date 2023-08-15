Chelsea’s FFP balancing act could see defender make Newcastle switch

Thanks to Chelsea’s recent transfer spree, Newcastle could be one of the beneficiaries as the west Londoners look to ensure that they remain within FFP guidelines.

Todd Boehly doesn’t appear to be able to help himself when it comes to star players coming onto the market, and the recent hire of Moises Caicedo for a British record fee, may well have tipped them over the edge regarding Financial Fair Play.

Clearly, if there’s a way to redress the balance by letting players leave before the transfer window closes for business on Sept 1, Boehly and his recruitment team can be expected to explore all options.

One player who isn’t surplus to requirements as such, but won’t get a look in as long as Ben Chilwell stays fit, is Mark Cucurella.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man has often been found wanting for the Blues, and London World suggest that the Stamford Bridge outfit may well be looking to cash in now.

With Eddie Howe known to prefer a natural left-back rather than shoe-horning Dan Burn in there, a move for the Spaniard is a possibility.

He loves to get forward at every opportunity and having him raiding down the left side could give Howe the width he desires when attacking.

It isn’t clear what any sale price may be, though with just under three weeks of the window to go, there’s plenty of time to get a deal done to satisfy all parties.