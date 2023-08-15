Exclusive: Mauricio Pochettino has informed Chelsea star that he is a starter this season despite looking to add to his position

Chelsea’s goalkeeper situation has changed dramatically from the end of last season as the two that were at Stamford Bridge have now left.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa have both departed West London, with the Spaniard only joining Real Madrid last week. He has been replaced by countryman Robert Sanchez but Mauricio Pochettino is in the market to sign a back-up for the former Brighton star.

The 25-year-old has been informed that he is a starter this year, reports Ben Jacobs, but it will be interesting to see who he will be competing with before the transfer window shuts. More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Transfer expert discusses Tottenham striker targets to replace Harry Kane Exclusive: Transfer expert clarifies talk of Harry Kane leaning towards Spurs stay just before joining Bayern Exclusive: Liverpool midfielder target open to Reds transfer, says expert

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the goalkeeper situation at Chelsea.

The journalist said: “The Chelsea boss was happy to have Kepa and new signing Robert Sanchez compete for the top spot. Kepa would have probably started against Liverpool as well had Real not come calling simply because he’d been with the squad for longer than Sanchez.

“Sanchez is now No.1. And Chelsea will be looking for a back-up keeper. Clearly, if they can find someone to offer strong competition that’s a bonus, but Sanchez has been informed he will be the first choice this season.

“Chelsea are not considering Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel despite links. Newcastle have also indicated they want to keep hold of Martin Dubravka, who was on the bench against Aston Villa.

“With Kepa just a loan, and Gaga Slonina highly rated, Chelsea need to find the right fit and character since game time for whoever comes in is likely to be limited.”