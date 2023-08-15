Exclusive: Transfer expert provides update on fluid Kylian Mbappe situation at PSG as the player could possibly sign new deal

The Kylian Mbappe saga at Paris Saint-Germain has been brought to a temporary end until it erupts again sometime in the future.

The French superstar had been left out of PSG’s summer tour and missed the opening game of the season with Lorient at the weekend as he was not allowed to train with the club’s main group of players for weeks.

This was due to the 24-year-old not signing a new deal in Paris and he is currently expected to leave PSG for free next summer. However, things might change and transfer expert Ben Jacobs has the latest on Mbappe’s situation in the French capital.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs has revealed how PSG plan to get Mbappe to sign a new deal and the possibility of him staying beyond this season.

Jacobs wrote: “PSG made it clear if Mbappe didn’t extend that he’s for sale this summer because they don’t want to lose him on a free. PSG have been adamant Mbappe has a secret pre-deal agreed with Real agreed for much of the summer, yet now they are suddenly optimistic a solution can be found to allow Mbappe to go to Real next summer and still get a fee.

“Various extension structures are being considered right now, including one option with a clause guaranteeing Mbappe can leave next summer. And PSG are even considering one extension offer that will see Mbappe stay longer than 2025.

“The original one-year extension clause on Mbappe’s current deal has expired, which only the player could trigger, but the terms of it could also be revisited. The situation is fluid, but suddenly PSG are committed to Mbappe and Mbappe to PSG.”