For all of Man City’s relative recent success, there are almost certain to be players that can’t fully share in the cup and title wins achieved by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Whether it be because injury has restricted their appearances or the manager’s choice has kept them out of the starting XI for long periods, it’s understandable that certain first-team staff will feel out of the loop in a sense.

No blame can be attached to Guardiola of course. The Catalan has to continue to pick the team he believes is the best one to get the job done, and after securing a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, it’s hard to disagree with his methods.

For those fringe players, however, the medals they will receive – assuming that they’ve played enough games to qualify for one – are likely to feel a bit of a hollow reward.

Goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega Moreno, only played 14 games in all competitions during the 2022/23 season for the club, per transfermarkt, so an approach by Bayern Munich, detailed by Sky Sports, could well be something of interest to the German, who has played the entirety of his career in his homeland save for his time at City.

Sky Sports detail that the Bavarians are looking for a replacement for Yann Sommer who has moved to Inter Milan, whilst German outlet, Sport1, suggest that, in fact, former Man United stopper, David De Gea, is Bayern’s preferred option.