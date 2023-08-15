West Ham United have reportedly pulled the plug on a £30million transfer deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The England international seemingly took too long to make up his mind on a move to the London Stadium, and this has led the Hammers to pursue other targets instead, according to the Guardian.

Maguire has struggled at Man Utd and one imagines most fans will want him to be sold this summer, so this news of a move to West Ham falling through will surely go down as bad news.

United could also generally do with offloading a few players to balance the books, so Maguire makes sense as someone to try to sell, along with other backups like Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly.

The Guardian add that Maguire could also demand as much as £7m to leave Old Trafford as the club’s qualification for the Champions League at the end of last season triggered a pay increase in his current contract.