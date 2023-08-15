Harry Maguire will stay at Man United this season after West Ham move collapses

Harry Maguire is set to stay at Man United for the upcoming season after a potential move to West Ham broke down.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that sources close to the English defender said: “Harry respects West Ham — but there was never an agreement on personal terms.

“Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play”.

Man United were in the market for a new centre-back with Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo the two names the Red Devils were pursuing, but that won’t happen now as Maguire will remain in his current role.

West Ham had a £30m fee agreed with Man United for the defender but there was never an agreement over personal terms and Man United struggled to reach an agreement over a payoff.

This is a strange decision for Maguire to make as he will not be a starter at Old Trafford this season and will be resigned to minutes here and there.

The England international is putting his spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for next summer’s EUROS at risk with this decision and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.