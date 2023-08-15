Given how brilliantly Newcastle United have been doing under Eddie Howe, it’s hard to believe there are any players that you would feel sorry for, but Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, professed his sorrow for one of their first-team stars.

Even since Howe took over from Steve Bruce and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought the club from Mike Ashley, the Magpies have got better and better.

After their display in their 2023/24 opener against Aston Villa, no one should be in any doubt now that they are contenders for some of the major honours available in the current season.

The way in which they dismantled the visitors at will in a 5-1 victory was a joy to watch at times, however, Newcastle stalwart, Sean Longstaff, was just a bystander.

Much of that was down to the mesmeric skills of new signing, Sandro Tonali, who was imperious at St. James’ Park, capping his debut with a goal.

“They have got a really good one on their hands here,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports (h/t HITC).

“They have already signed Bruno Guimaraes, who has been a revelation and a cult hero here. There is no reason why he can’t as well. In that midfield, they have got a lovely balance.

“I feel a bit sorry for Sean Longstaff. He has had such a good few seasons under Eddie Howe. But when you want to push on, you have to do that sometimes. You have to make big decisions.

“But this guy has got great potential. AC Milan were disappointed to lose him. He can do a bit of everything. Very comfortable on the ball.”

You certainly have to feel for Longstaff who had been a mainstay of the side but is now going to likely have to feed off any scraps he gets given by Howe.

If the team continue playing like they did against Villa the 25-year-old can’t really have too many complaints, but whether just being a part of the squad rather than an active member is enough for him at this stage of his career will only be seen in the current or next transfer window.