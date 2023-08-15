Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams wasn’t spotted at Thorp Arch today as club completed training session ahead of West Brom clash this weekend.

The 24-year-old is reportedly close to completing Bournemouth transfer move.

After his transfer to Chelsea fell through, Andoni Iraola’s team exercised the midfielder’s £20 million release clause on Monday. He is open to joining the Cherries as he seeks top-flight football for this season.

Training for the Leeds squad today begun at 2:30pm. Tyler Adams has not been at Thorpe Arch at all today ahead of his pending transfer to Bournemouth. Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra trained alone, away from the squad, this morning leaving at 10am. The duo have not returned… — LUFCFANZONE (@LUFCFANZ0NE) August 15, 2023

The failed Chelsea bid has made many Premier League sides aware of the 24-year-old’s availability even though his release clause expires before the conclusion of the transfer window and he is presently out with a long injury.