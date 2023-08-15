Leeds midfielder not spotted at Thorp Arch as he seeks Elland Road exit

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams wasn’t spotted at Thorp Arch today as club completed training session ahead of West Brom clash this weekend.

The 24-year-old is reportedly close to completing Bournemouth transfer move.

After his transfer to Chelsea fell through, Andoni Iraola’s team exercised the midfielder’s £20 million release clause on Monday. He is open to joining the Cherries as he seeks top-flight football for this season.

The failed Chelsea bid has made many Premier League sides aware of the 24-year-old’s availability even though his release clause expires before the conclusion of the transfer window and he is presently out with a long injury.

