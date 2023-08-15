Things still haven’t really settled down for Daniel Farke at Leeds United, with the German having to deal with all manner of issues at the club.

Willy Gnonto has effectively gone on strike in order to try and force through a move to Everton or any other interested Premier League party, whilst Tyler Adams could also be on the move.

With a number of departures just before or just after Farke arrived in Elland Road hot-seat, the manager has barely had the time to get his starting XI bedded down, and it seems that there could be yet another departure on the cards.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, although he’s played two games for Leeds already in 2023/24, Leo Hjelde is on the verge of agreeing a switch to Salernitana.

It would mean yet more upheaval for Farke and it’s surely incumbent upon new owners, 49ers Enterprises, to back him in the transfer market before it closes in just under three weeks time.

If they either unable or unwilling to do so to any great degree, it really does put the German at a disadvantage from the get-go.

Though it wouldn’t make his position untenable as such, it places untold pressure on Farke to deliver whilst having one arm tied behind his back for want of a better phrase.