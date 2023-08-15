Lukaku move could see fan favourite return to Chelsea in swap deal

Chelsea star, Romelu Lukaku, really has made a rod for his own back in this summer’s transfer window.

The Belgian appeared to be odds on to make a permanent move to Inter Milan after a loan spell there which saw the club reach the Champions League final.

He had been transferred to Inter on a permanent deal before of course, leaving Man United in 2019 and going on to win the Scudetto with the nerazzurri.

However, negotiations with Juventus came to light which prompted Inter to withdraw any offer for the player, leaving Lukaku with only a couple of options.

A deal to Juve is dependent on what happens with Dusan Vlahovic, and it’s believed that the Saudi Pro League are also trying to tempt the Belgian but he is, as yet, uninterested, according to Calciomercatoweb.

Effectively, Lukaku is narrowing down his options significantly, though FootballNews24 (h/t Calciomercatoweb) have noted Roma’s interest in the striker.

The outlet suggest that the key to the Giallorossi landing Lukaku is by offering Tammy Abraham in exchange.

The overriding issue with that particular arrangement is that Abraham remains injured at this point, though the west Londoners may overlook that for now, given how desperate they seem to offload Lukaku.

With just over two weeks left of the window, there is time to get a deal done, however, this one could be particularly convoluted if it gets anywhere close to completion.