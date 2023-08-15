Man City are certainly getting their transfer business done in good time this summer, whether that’s incoming signings, outgoings or, in the case of one of their brightest talents, a bumper five-year contract extension.

Rather than looking to settle with what they have after a season which saw City win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in an era-defining treble, Pep Guardiola clearly wants to keep improving the side to keep them at the top domestically and in Europe for as long as possible.

There is a cogent argument that if they keep up their current levels of success, they could be compared to the Liverpool side’s of the 1980s or their Man United counterparts in the 1990s.

Though one might argue City have a way to go to be considered in the same breath as their contemporaries, at present there isn’t really any clubs to challenge their dominance.

At least City fans will know that Rico Lewis will be part of the set up for the next five years after the club announced his new deal via their official Twitter account.

Rico Lewis signs a new five-year contract with City, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2028! ?? pic.twitter.com/SPBTS783SG — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2023

It’s hard to believe that Lewis is still only 18 years of age, such has been his impact on the first-team when called upon by Guardiola.

With his best years still some way off if we think about a player’s peak years being around the time he reaches 27 or 28 years old, City are likely to reap the rewards from Lewis’ performances in due course.