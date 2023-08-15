Pep Guardiola confirms the news Man City fans feared following opening day win

Man City were 3-0 winners over Burnley at Turf Moor on the opening day of the Premier League season but the match didn’t all go to plan. 

After 23 minutes, Kevin De Bruyne was substituted with an injury having just come back from the hamstring problem he suffered during last season’s Champions League final.

Many City fans have been fearing the news of how long De Bruyne will be out and during a press conference on Tuesday, Man City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed the news. The superstar midfielder is set to be out for at least “three to four months” and could require surgery on his ongoing hamstring problems.

De Bruyne coming off against Burnley on Friday
Guardiola spoke on Tuesday about the extent of De Bruyne’s injury and said via Sky Sports: “We have to decide if it’s surgery or not surgery but he will be out for a few months. It will be decided in the next few days.

“Surgery is surgery. He will be out for three or four months.

“The injury for Kevin is a sore blow for us. But at the same time, we have to look forward. The skills of Kevin are irreplaceable but it’s an opportunity for others and I’m sure they will take it.”

