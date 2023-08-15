Premier League club considers reporting Chelsea for transfer behaviour

Chelsea activated the release clause of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise on Tuesday but the Eagles could report the Blues over the deal due to the West London club breaking transfer rules.

Chelsea’s interest in the winger has aggravated Palace officials, who believe the Stamford Bridge outfit have crossed the line in their conduct during their attempts to sign the player, reports the Daily Mail.

It is widely accepted that there are some talks behind the scenes between clubs and players but Crystal Palace believe that this transfer has overstepped the mark.

The club have communicated their grievances in an unofficial capacity to Chelsea and sources have indicated the South London club have considered formally reporting their Premier League rivals for making an illegal approach, but whether they are prepared to take such a drastic step remains to be seen.

Olise looks set to be the next player to join Chelsea after his £35m release clause was activated on Tuesday. The Blues are now expected to complete the signing of the winger in the coming days, which follows the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British record of £115m – taking their outlay to more than £275m.

The 21-year-old had an impressive campaign last time around with Crystal Palace and many will wonder where he fits in at Stamford Bridge as a deal grows closer to its conclusion.