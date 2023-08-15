Tottenham after Harry Kane replacement and they can’t look this Gift horse in the mouth

After months of speculation, Harry Kane finally made his long awaited move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich on Friday evening.
The north Londoners were seemingly left with the feeling that the centre-forward had no intention of signing a new contract, and to that end, there was little option but for them to agree to a move for their talisman now.
In so doing, it opens up endless possibilities regarding a new striker, though with only a few weeks left of the transfer window, Daniel Levy and Spurs’ recruitment team need to work hard and fast to get a deal over the line.
Clearly, a like-for-like replacement is a near impossibility, so the club need to decide on whether they prefer to acquire a tried and tested front man or go for a younger striker with room to improve.
As long as supporters are able to see and understand the logic that’s being applied when making a bid, that should be enough of a green light from the White Hart Lane faithful.
According to Football Insider, the club are looking at Gent’s prolific Gift Orban. The 21-year-old apparently bagged an astonishing 20 goals and two assists in 22 appearances towards the back end of last season, and has started the current campaign in a similar vein with five goals in four games.
The pressure is clearly on Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou to get things right, so one has to trust that both have done their due diligence on the player.
