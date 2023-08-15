Transfer news: Lavia to Chelsea TODAY, Laporte Arsenal interest, Neymar revelations & more – EXCLUSIVE

Hello and welcome to my latest transfer news column exclusively for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full column plus more content from Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

The truth about Neymar’s options this summer

Neymar to Al Hilal – the deal is done. He’s completed his medical tests, signed a contract, and we’re waiting for an official statement. From what I’m told, Neymar will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday together with his family. That’s the idea at the moment, for him to be announced in front of the fans as a new Al Hilal player.

I’m aware of reports about top clubs in Europe turning down the chance to sign Neymar, but to be honest I think it’s easy to put Neymar’s name now everywhere, and from what I understand, Manchester City never discussed with Neymar, same for Manchester United. Chelsea were offered this chance by PSG in June and they decided to go for different, young players. It was never something concrete. They preferred to protect their young investments like Mykhaylo Mudryk…

Today could CRUCIAL for Romeo Lavia to Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is a new Chelsea player after an incredible saga and a long summer of Chelsea and Brighton negotiating, but now there’s also an important update on Romeo Lavia.

Lavia has communicated in a very clear way to all parties involved – Chelsea, his agents, Southampton – that he wants to join Chelsea. The decision has been made, and so Chelsea and Southampton have been in contact during the night. The Blues want to make the deal happen this week, and today will be an important day…

Arsenal like Aymeric Laporte as they explore replacements for Jurrien Timber

The knee injury for Jurrien Timber is a serious problem for Arsenal, so we’ll have to see who could be on their list now. We wish the best to Timber, let’s hope it won’t be a long injury, but it looks like a significant one, so Arsenal will explore the market.

Earlier in the summer, Arsenal looked at bringing in a ‘traditional’ centre-back, more than a versatile player like Timber, who can play everywhere in defence. One player they appreciate is Aymeric Laporte – the rumours are true in the sense that he is liked by Arsenal, but the problem is Manchester City…

