Very worrying news for Liverpool fans as Saudi Arabian club interested in key Reds star

Saudi Arabian clubs have already taken many stars away from Liverpool this summer but Reds fans will be very worried about Al Nassr’s interest in one of their best players.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both moved to the Middle East ahead of the new season, whilst Roberto Firmino joined Al Ahli following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

Now Al Nassr want to bring their friend, Alisson Becker, to Saudi Arabia, reports Footmercato, which will be a huge blow to Liverpool should it materialise.

The report states that the goalkeeper is open to the move and that a switch could happen before the transfer window shuts.

With the season having already started, it is very hard to see Liverpool selling their goalkeeper with so little time to replace him and therefore, this transfer seems unlikely to happen.

If it does, it will have huge ramifications on the Reds’ season as the Brazilian has been their best player over the last two seasons earning them multiple points with his actions.