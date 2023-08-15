West Ham already drawing up list of alternatives to Man United’s Harry Maguire

It’s a case of better late than never for West Ham in the transfer market and after dilly-dallying for virtually the whole summer, the Hammers are getting their act together which includes them not waiting around for Man United’s Harry Maguire.

With the 2023/24 Premier League season already under way and just over a fortnight left of the current transfer window, now is not the time for the east Londoners to take longer than is necessary to conclude any outstanding deals.

After a summer in which they’d done nothing in terms of incoming signings until the week before the season began, David Moyes now has no room for manoeuvre in any deals.

If, as in the case of Maguire, there appears to be any stalling tactics developing, West Ham simply have to turn their backs on the deal and get on with another.

It’s with that in mind that The Guardian (subscription required) report that Moyes is now looking at Bayer Leverkusen defensive duo, Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou.

More Stories / Latest News Man United may live to regret their latest stance over Harry Maguire Video: Raphael Varane heads home Man United’s first goal of the season Sky Sports forced to apologise for live error from one of their reporters

Both are younger than Maguire and, in Kossounou’s case, the age difference of eight years is considerable. The mobility of the pair when considered alongside the Man United star is also significant.

At present, a move for the Bundesliga players is just at the sounding out stage and Maguire remains the preferred option, however, West Ham won’t wait around too much longer so if United want rid of their former captain, it’s in their own interests to come to an amicable agreement.