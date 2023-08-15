According to reports, Michail Antonio might depart from West Ham United during the summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old recently had a Saudi Pro League club make him an offer, claims TMW, but the club is not mentioned in the Italian report story.

The unnamed club is reportedly offering Antonio a two-year deal worth €5.5 million (£4.73 million) per season, according to TMW.

According to the report, the Jamaican international is “evaluating” the offer.

The 33-year-old was turned into a centre forward under David Moyes and in 21 Premier League starts for the Hammers the previous season, the striker scored five goals and provided three assists.