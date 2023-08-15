West Ham turn to 20-year-old Man United defender as next signing

Although no business has yet been done between Man United and West Ham during the current transfer window, that could seen be about to change.

At present, the deal for Harry Maguire is off according to The Guardian (subscription required), but that hasn’t stopped the east Londoners wanting to test the waters for other players in the Red Devils ranks.

A move for midfielder, Scott McTominay, may also be in the offing in due course, though that deal may have to wait as the Hammers explore a potential switch with United for their exciting left-back prospect, Alvaro Fernandez.

The 20-year-old is believed to have a year left to run on his contract, and Relevo report that Granada, Las Palmas, Espanyol, Burnley and Eintracht Frankfurt are all willing to give David Moyes’s side a run for their money when it comes to courting Fernandez, who enjoyed a reasonable loan spell at Preston North End in 2022/23.

With no realistic possibility of making any headway into Man United’s first team anytime soon, a €7m/£6m move would appear to be the most sensible option for all parties.

Aaron Cresswell is known to want a move away from the London Stadium, with Wolverhampton Wanderers a potential destination, so there’s a school of thought that the youngster could be handed an immediate first-team berth if he’s willing to move to east London ahead of any other options he may have on the table.