Kieran Tierney, who is wanted by West Ham, is reportedly willing to leave Arsenal this summer and join Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports writer Keith Downie.

West Ham and Newcastle are both interested in the 26-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Given that Aaron Cresswell appears to be leaving the club, Hammers manager David Moyes is anxious to bring a world-class left-back to the London Stadium, but it seems West Ham might lose Tierney to the Magpies.

The 26-year-old Gunners full-back has been made aware of interest by the East London club.

“It’s a player Newcastle have wanted for some time. There’s been contact between all parties throughout the summer and I think there’s a want from Tierney’s side to make the move here should Newcastle agree something with Arsenal.” – said Downie.