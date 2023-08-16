Arsenal confirm nightmare start to £40m man’s Gunners career as star set to miss months of the season

Arsenal have confirmed that their new signing Jurrien Timber is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury during their Premier League opener with Nottingham Forest.

The Dutch star impressed on his competitive debut in the Community Shield against Man City and that earned him a spot in Arsenal’s opening-day Premier League win over Forest on Saturday. However, his first Premier League match turned out to be a nightmare as the defender sustained a serious injury to his right knee.

Scans confirmed on Wednesday that it is an anterior cruciate ligament injury and now the £40m man is set to miss months of the current season, which will be a big blow to Mikel Arteta.

Timber will now have knee surgery to try to correct the injury and give himself the best chance of a full recovery as Arsenal confirmed the news regarding the Dutch star’s setback.

A statement from Arsenal on Wednesday read: “Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

“The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”