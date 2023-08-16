Formal transfer bid made for Arsenal star in permanent deal

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a formal proposal for Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares as they bid to sign him in a permanent deal.

Tavares only joined the Gunners back in 2021, and played 28 games in his single season in Mikel Arteta’s first-team, with fairly mixed results.

The 23-year-old Portuguese ace then spent last season on loan at Marseille, and it would again be fair to say that he didn’t exactly set the world alight, even if he has shown some potential and promise, particularly when going forward.

Forest could be the right level for Tavares, and it seems talks are now ongoing over him possibly following Matt Turner in swapping the Emirates Stadium for the City Ground, according to Fabrizio Romano…

EXCL: Nottingham Forest submit formal proposal to sign Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares on permanent deal ???? Forest trying top signing as new fullback as negotiations are still ongoing also on player side. Deal on. pic.twitter.com/nfmoScIMIe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

Tavares will surely want to leave Arsenal in order to play regularly, and Forest could give him the opportunity to do that.

AFC fans, however, might be a bit concerned about letting too many backup players in defence leave after the recent injury to Jurrien Timber.