Chelsea remain in talks over potential £30m attacker transfer to follow Lavia & Olise

Chelsea reportedly remain in talks over the potential £30million transfer of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times, and seems like he could be a fine long-term signing for the Blues.

This rumour has been doing the rounds for some time now, and the latest from the Evening Standard is that negotiations do seem to be dragging on.

Wahi would be another top young player to join this growing impressive roster at Stamford Bridge, with Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise both closing in on moves, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column earlier today.

Chelsea started their Premier League season with a draw at home to Liverpool and will surely need to improve, even if plenty of exciting changes have been made to the squad.

Wahi could be another useful option to give CFC more of a goal threat, with question marks over Nicolas Jackson, even if he looks another promising long-term option.