Chelsea are reportedly continuing to monitor Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they potential transfer target for the near future.

The Blues have shown a long-standing interest in Toney in recent transfer windows and it seems that interest is still there, according to Simon Phillips.

Of course, Toney is currently serving a ban for football betting, so Chelsea won’t want to sign him just yet and have him unavailable until that ban is over.

Still, as the report notes, Toney can resume training with Brentford in September, so they will surely continue to keep a close eye on his progress and how he performs once he returns.

The 27-year-old has generally been hugely impressive in his time in the Premier League, scoring 35 goals in his two seasons in the top flight, having previously also been prolific in the lower leagues.

Chelsea could do with a big target man like that in their squad after the struggles of Romelu Lukaku, who will surely not be staying at Stamford Bridge.