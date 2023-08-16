Two players having Chelsea medicals today as transfers all but done

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Two players are reportedly having Chelsea medicals today as they close in on completing summer transfers to Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, both Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia and Brazilian youngster Deivid Washington have medicals scheduled for today, with both deals looking all but done for the Blues.

See below for the latest details from Romano, who says Washington is having his medical ahead of an official announcement, while one imagines it won’t be too long before Lavia is confirmed by the club either, based on what he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier today…

It’s been a busy few months for Chelsea, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk joining back in January, while Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Nicolas Jackson have been among the summer arrivals so far.

Lavia and Washington look like two more exciting deals for the club’s long-term future, with Todd Boehly investing huge sums in elite young players since purchasing the club from Roman Abramovich.

