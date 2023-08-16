Exclusive: “Never say never” – Fabrizio Romano won’t rule out more Chelsea signings as they close in on duo

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that we should not rule out even more Chelsea signings as they close in on deals for both Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano said that the Lavia to Chelsea deal is now ‘here we go’, meaning it’s essentially done, while the Blues are also closing in on signing Olise from Crystal Palace, with the young Frenchman saying yes to the move.

Lavia has been a long-term target and looks like another exciting addition to the Chelsea midfield after the recent signing of Moises Caicedo, and the big-money move for Enzo Fernandez back in January.

It looks like an exciting time to be a Chelsea fan with new manager Mauricio Pochettino and a vastly-changed squad after so many new arrivals this summer and back in January, while plenty of high-profile names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kante have left Stamford Bridge.

Despite so much upheaval, Romano has hinted CFC may still not be done yet.

“One more ‘here we go’ for Chelsea – Romeo Lavia’s move to Stamford Bridge is a done deal. It was completed during the night after a meeting between Chelsea and Southampton to discuss the final details, with the structure of the deal now agreed. It’s £53m guaranteed to Southampton plus £5m in add-ons,” Romano said.

“Chelsea are also closing in on a deal for Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. They’ve triggered the release clause – there is still something to clarify with Crystal Palace in terms of the mechanism of the release clause, and then they will proceed with this signing. The player has already said yes to a long-term deal with Chelsea.”

He added: “It’s been a busy summer for Chelsea, but are they done yet? I can’t say for sure right now – with Chelsea signings never say never!”