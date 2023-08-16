Club not happy with Chelsea over possible “tapping up” for winger transfer

Crystal Palace are reportedly not happy with Chelsea over the way they’ve approached the potential transfer of Michael Olise.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Eagles feel there may have been some element of ‘tapping up’ going on with the Blues and their efforts to lure Olise to Stamford Bridge.

See below for details from Jacobs in his Twitter thread, where he also explains one potential complication to the Olise Chelsea deal as he still needs to undergo a medical but is out injured for the next few weeks…

Although Crystal Palace aren’t happy with Chelsea’s approach to Michael Olise, #CFC sources insist no rules were broken. Palace have not made an official complaint but did express ‘tapping up’ concerns to informally to Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/R1w7RakB7M — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 16, 2023

Olise impressed in the Premier League last season and looks like he’d be an exciting addition to this Chelsea squad, though it remains to be seen how often the Frenchman would play.

Chelsea already have Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke as options out wide, but one imagines Mauricio Pochettino would surely try his best to find room for a promising young talent like Olise.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, however, and if Palace end up reporting Chelsea for their approach to this deal.