Club not happy with Chelsea over possible “tapping up” for winger transfer

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly not happy with Chelsea over the way they’ve approached the potential transfer of Michael Olise.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Eagles feel there may have been some element of ‘tapping up’ going on with the Blues and their efforts to lure Olise to Stamford Bridge.

See below for details from Jacobs in his Twitter thread, where he also explains one potential complication to the Olise Chelsea deal as he still needs to undergo a medical but is out injured for the next few weeks…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea remain in talks over potential £30m attacker transfer to follow Lavia & Olise
Tottenham legend identifies dream Harry Kane replacement but expects “astronomical” transfer fee
Chelsea star’s medical booked as he finally closes in on transfer away after failed attempts

Olise impressed in the Premier League last season and looks like he’d be an exciting addition to this Chelsea squad, though it remains to be seen how often the Frenchman would play.

Chelsea already have Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke as options out wide, but one imagines Mauricio Pochettino would surely try his best to find room for a promising young talent like Olise.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, however, and if Palace end up reporting Chelsea for their approach to this deal.

More Stories Ben Jacobs Michael Olise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.