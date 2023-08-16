Chelsea star’s medical booked as he finally closes in on transfer away after failed attempts

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly set for a medical with Galatasaray as he finally closes in on a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

The Morocco international has largely been a bit of a flop in his time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously shining during his time at Ajax and looking like an exciting signing when he first arrived.

In more recent times, Ziyech has seen a number of moves away fall through, with the 30-year-old notably coming close to joining Paris Saint-Germain back in January, before a move to Al Nassr also fell through this summer over what first seemed to be a failed medical, but which may actually have been due to other issues, according to Goal.

Now Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Ziyech’s situation as he takes the next step towards joining Galatasaray…

More Stories / Latest News
Man City’s Pep Guardiola makes fun of Man United ahead of Sevilla clash
Two players having Chelsea medicals today as transfers all but done
Carragher’s thoughts on whether Newcastle or Villa will have the best European campaign

Galatasaray have also signed Wilfried Zaha this summer, so should have a very exciting attack for the season ahead, with Mauro Icardi also making his loan move to the Turkish giants permanent.

Ziyech was surely no longer likely to see much playing time at Chelsea after a flurry of recent signings like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, while Michael Olise is also close to joining from Crystal Palace.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.