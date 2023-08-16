Chelsea star’s medical booked as he finally closes in on transfer away after failed attempts

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly set for a medical with Galatasaray as he finally closes in on a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

The Morocco international has largely been a bit of a flop in his time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously shining during his time at Ajax and looking like an exciting signing when he first arrived.

In more recent times, Ziyech has seen a number of moves away fall through, with the 30-year-old notably coming close to joining Paris Saint-Germain back in January, before a move to Al Nassr also fell through this summer over what first seemed to be a failed medical, but which may actually have been due to other issues, according to Goal.

Now Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Ziyech’s situation as he takes the next step towards joining Galatasaray…

Galatasaray have now already booked medical tests for Hakim Ziyech as next step of the deal after agreement with Chelsea. ???? #Galatasaray — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

Galatasaray have also signed Wilfried Zaha this summer, so should have a very exciting attack for the season ahead, with Mauro Icardi also making his loan move to the Turkish giants permanent.

Ziyech was surely no longer likely to see much playing time at Chelsea after a flurry of recent signings like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, while Michael Olise is also close to joining from Crystal Palace.