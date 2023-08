Journalist Graeme Bailey discussed he possibility of Marc Cucurella joining Newcastle on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

He claimed that the Tyneside club would be happy to take the £60 million defender and that Dan Ashworth adores the player.

“We understand they want another one, and I’ve been told two. A number 10 and a full-back on the left to cover. Kieran Tierney is a long-term target, but the interesting one is Marc Cucurella. He was linked in January, Dan Ashworth loves this player. If Cucurella wants out and Chelsea want him out Newcastle are saying ‘we’ll take him, we won’t pay his full wages, but if you want him out, we’ll take him.’ It’s something Chelsea will consider. Watch out for Tierney and Cucurella,” Bailey said.

The 25-year-old was outstanding while playing for Brighton, and if he can recapture that form, he would be a huge addition to Newcastle.