Deal close as club expect Man United offer in hours rather than days

The countdown to the end of the summer transfer window has already begun and Man United are one of the clubs that need to get busy in the final few days to get deals over the line.

A move to West Ham for Harry Maguire now seems definitively off, whilst a switch to Real Sociedad for Donny van de Beek has stalled.

The former now appears keen to stay at the club and fight for his place, whilst the latter really does need to leave in the current window in order to get significant game time elsewhere.

It’s the deal for van de Beek that’s been holding up any switch for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, however, according to La Nazione, the Serie A outfit are expecting things to move quickly now.

The outlet note that the Dutchman is about to be sold, meaning that contacts between United and Fiorentina can accelerate.

Any offer below €25m is likely to be rebuffed, however, as the suggestion is that the Italian side will not settle for a penny less.

At such a late stage in the transfer window, it seems to be a rather churlish exercise to be bartering over a few euros here and there, so the deal could go through fairly quickly once the clubs are back in contact again.

It’s not clear as to whether that will be Erik ten Hag’s last signing of the window, though even if it is, he can look back on a decent summer’s work in terms of squad evolution.