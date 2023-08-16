Video: Ella Toone drives in powerful effort to give England semi-final lead over Australia

Ella Toone has scored a superb goal to make it 1-0 to England Women against Australia in today’s World Cup semi-final.

The Lionesses are continuing their strong form at this tournament, and it’s good to finally see this kind of quality from Toone, who hasn’t quite hit her own usual high standards at the tournament so far.

See below as she smashed in this strike to put England ahead in today’s big game…

England will be hoping to set up a final clash against Spain, who beat Sweden in their semi-final.

