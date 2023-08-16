Important Man City star set to stay after months of transfer speculation

Man City and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement over a new contract which will come as a huge relief to Pep Guardiola after months of transfer speculation. 

The Portuguese star is set to put pen to paper on his new contract by the end of the week and it will keep him at the Etihad until 2026, reports Fabrizio Romano.

This comes after months of transfer speculation, dating back to last summer, as both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in bringing Silva to their clubs. However, those plans are now set to be shelved as the 29-year-old looks to create more history in Manchester over the coming years.

Silva has been at Man City since 2017 and has gone on to play 308 games for the Premier League champions. The midfielder has become a key member of Guardiola’s team and is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

This will likely be the last contract the  29-year-old signs with Man City and the fact that it is only a one-year extension, suggests that the player has plans to finish his career elsewhere.

