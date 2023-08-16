Unnamed club make approach for Manchester United and PSG transfer target

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans may be interested to hear that a mystery club has approached Eintracht Frankfurt over the potential transfer of Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils held talks over signing Kolo Muani earlier this summer when a deal for Rasmus Hojlund still wasn’t finalised, according to Football Insider, and now it seems someone could be lining up a move for the France international.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Kolo Muani’s situation, saying that Paris Saint-Germain remain the favourites for his signature, but could we be seeing United or someone else coming in for him as well?

“I’m told things are happening with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani,” Romano said.

“PSG remain the favourites, they have the green light because the player would be open to the move, but let’s see first what happens with Hugo Ekitike.”

I’m told that one more club approached Eintracht Frankfurt over Kolo Muani this week. I will let you know more when I can, but at the moment there is no bid. Still, keep an eye on Kolo Muani in the final weeks of the transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United “going to announce” takeover says football club chairman
Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on this Man City transfer deal in the next few days, says Fabrizio Romano
Man United player’s brother goes berserk at talkSPORT after post

MUFC probably don’t need another striker after spending big on Hojlund, but a talent like Kolo Muani could also be tempting if he’s on the market for the right price.

We also know Chelsea have been big spenders in recent times, so could they be keen on yet another new signing? If Romelu Lukaku finally leaves, a replacement up front could be useful as youngster Nicolas Jackson remains fairly inexperienced and unproven at the very highest level.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Randal Kolo Muani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.