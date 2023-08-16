Journalist Pipe Sierra reports that Luis Sinisterra has notified Leeds that he wants all offers for him to be considered, despite the club’s desire to get £22million for the Colombian.

The winger has trained away from the first team this week and the Colombian journalist who works for Win Sports TV stated that his agents are in communication with the Yorkshire club.

? #Leeds no tiene la necesidad de vender a Luis Sinisterra (24) y, aunque el colombiano ha pedido que se escuchen ofertas de algunos interesados, el equipo exige el pago de su cláusula: 22M£ ?? ? El extremo se entrena por separado mientras continúan los diálogos con su agente pic.twitter.com/5WfiNTApik — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) August 16, 2023

According to Sierra, Leeds does not see the need to offload Sinisterra, who joined the club for £21million from Feyenoord and has a contract that goes through 2027.

It is understandable why the 24-year-old might aspire to play in a higher division than the Championship. Sinisterra is seen as a young player with significant potential and was selected Europa Conference Young Player of the Year for 21/22 campaing before joining Leeds United.