Liverpool close in on Man United’s number one midfield target as transfer could be done in coming days

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a deal for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat who has been Man United’s top midfield target throughout the summer. 

Erik ten Hag has been looking to bring the Morocco star to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts but the Dutch coach is waiting for the club to sell Donny van de Beek first after already moving Fred on. Atletico Madrid are the other club that have been chasing the midfielder but it seems that Liverpool have stolen a march on their rivals.

According to AD journalist Johan Inan, the Reds are on track to finalise the deal with Fiorentina in the coming days as Jurgen Klopp looks to add a number six to his squad as soon as possible.

Liverpool missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea over the last week but it seems that the Merseyside club could be close to getting Klopp a new midfield star.

Inan broke the news of the Jurrien Timber to Arsenal transfer and many Reds fans are now getting excited about the possibility of the Morocco star moving to Anfield.

