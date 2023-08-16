Liverpool have Mohamed Salah replacement lined up for when the Egyptian superstar leaves

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to leave Liverpool this summer but next year could see Saudi Arabia make a move for the superstar and the Reds have a replacement already lined up.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a move for PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko as the Egyptian’s replacement after an impressive campaign last season where the winger scored nine goals and provided six assists across 39 appearances.

The 20-year-old is also on the radars of both Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli, but it would be imagined that Liverpool would have an advantage if they made a move being a Premier League club.

Bakayoko is wanted as Salah’s replacement as it is a possibility that the 31-year-old could leave Anfield next summer if a Saudi Arabian club come knocking as the Egypt international would only have one year remaining on his current contract.

Salah is a superstar in the Arab world and it could be a move that tempts him when the time comes.