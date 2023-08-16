Liverpool may have solved their midfield issues as 23-year-old Premier League star linked with move

It’s been a tough few days for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Football Club.

After seeing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo turn his nose up at a move to Anfield, followed by Southampton’s Romeo Lavia deciding West London was a more suitable destination, Klopp might well have wondered where the next piece of good news was coming from.

An under-par performance at Chelsea, particularly from Liverpool’s midfield, will have only heightened the German’s worries.

WIth two and a half weeks left of the transfer window, there’s a real need to shore up the middle of the park but help may be at hand.

According to Stretty News journalist, Dale O’Donnell, Crystal Palace’s 23-year-old defensive midfielder, Cheick Doucoure, could be on his way to the Reds.

For what it’s worth, I’ve heard that Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure wants to go to Liverpool. Don’t shoot the messenger. Can’t be too sure with Chelsea hijacking deals left, right and centre. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) August 16, 2023

If O’Donnell’s report is accurate, it would be manna from heaven for Klopp, though Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, might not be as impressed.

Having already lost Wilfried Zaha and potentially Micheal Olise, another high-profile departure is surely going to dent the Eagles’ chances of a potential European spot at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

As of this moment no figures are available regarding the potential Doucoure switch, though it’s a fair bet that Palace will drive the hardest of bargains knowing how desperate Liverpool will be to make it third time lucky.

Time will tell if there’s a deal to be made and also whether they can finally get one over the line.