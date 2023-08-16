Liverpool submit bid for 30-year-old Bundesliga midfielder in surprising twist

Liverpool’s search for a new defensive midfielder has taken a surprising twist as the Reds have submitted a bid for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endō.

The Japanese international has one year reaming on his current contract in Germany and negotiations are currently ongoing between the two clubs to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the player wants to make the transfer happen in what is a surprising move from the Merseyside club.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool submit formal bid to sign Japanese midfielder Wataru End? on permanent deal ???? #LFC Negotiations ongoing with Stuttgard — player wants the move as it’s biggest opportunity of his career. Surprisining move by Liverpool director Schmadtke. pic.twitter.com/sQwtnp67ik — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

Jurgen Klopp’s side are interested in strengthening their midfield after being unable to sign Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia over the last week as both chose to move to Chelsea.

The Independent reported on the Reds’ interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure on Wednesday and many Liverpool fans thought this was the midfielder that would eventually move to Anfield as their new number six.

However, 30-year-old Endo now seems to be the option, and it is hard to see where Liverpool are going with this move if the Japan star is the only player they bring in.