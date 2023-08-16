Exclusive: “Lots of names” in the frame for Liverpool as LFC expert lists nine potential midfield transfer targets

Liverpool could have as many as nine names on their list of midfield transfer targets as we head towards the end of the summer transfer window, according to Neil Jones.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Jones named a long list of candidates for the Reds in the middle of the park after being beaten to both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia by Chelsea.

While Jones ruled out Liverpool moving for the likes of Tyler Adams and Sofyan Amrabat, he mentioned Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram, Florentino Luis, Joao Palhinha, Cheick Doucoure, Martin Zubimendi, Kalvin Phillips, Ibrahim Sangare and Ryan Gravenberch as possible names to look out for.

Liverpool have had a difficult summer so far, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all leaving the club, and it’s fair to say it’s left them a little light in the middle of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both joined earlier in the window, but one imagines Jurgen Klopp will want at least one more signing in that position, and fans would surely be happy with most of the names mentioned above.

“We know a few players that Liverpool like – Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch, Manu Kone, Cheick Doucoure,” Jones said.

“There’s Florentino Luis at Benfica who looks an interesting option. I don’t think they’d go head-to-head with Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat, while Tyler Adams looks as if he’s off to Bournemouth. Kalvin Phillips? Joao Palhinha? How about Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, or PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare?

“Right now, there are lots of names in the frame, and a need to move quickly and decisively. Liverpool should not be in this position, but they are. Their next move, and how successful it is, could define the rest of their season.”